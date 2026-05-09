UPDATE: All lanes reopened, minor injuries reported after crash on I-75

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:40 a.m.

All lanes have reopened after a crash on I-75 northbound, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation cameras.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash.

Initial Report @ 3 a.m.

All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 Northbound due to a single-vehicle accident.

The call came out just before 2:30 a.m. to I-75 N near Wagner Ford Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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ODOT cameras show the backup, and show the crews on scene of the crash.

The dispatcher said that minor injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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