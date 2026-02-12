Ohio Supreme Court hears case over future Sheetz site in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The legal dispute between the City of Centerville and Sheetz is now before the Ohio Supreme Court.

The gas station company wanted to build a new location along Far Hills Avenue on the current site of Elsa’s restaurant. But city leaders do not think it’s a good idea.

The arguments on Wednesday focused on the civil suit Sheetz filed against the City of Centerville and other defendants.

Sheetz’s attorney asked the court to allow them to file separate civil lawsuits for damages, but the city argued that the time to file had expired.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Montgomery County Court ruled that the city shouldn’t have denied the company’s application to build.

The city then took the case to the Second District Court of Appeals, which ruled it needed to follow the state court’s decision.

The city then filed an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court in December, challenging a previous decision by the Court of Appeals.

Centerville maintains that its city council unanimously determined that the Sheetz proposal was not consistent with surrounding properties as required by its unified development ordinance.

News Center 7’s James Brown asked the city for its response to Wednesday’s arguments but never heard back.

Sheetz’s attorney said they do not expect a decision for a few months.

