Trial date set for man accused of hitting, dragging young girl with car

DAYTON — A trial date has been set for the man accused of hitting and dragging a young girl with his car in 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records indicate that Jeffrey Atkinson’s trial has been set for May 18.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Atkinson is accused of turning left into a crosswalk on Wayne Avenue, hitting Ashley Escalante, and dragging her for nearly a half mile in July 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses helped police track Atkinson down miles away at the bar he owns, Cowboys Lido Bar. They cuffed him and, hours later, tried to give him a sobriety test, which he declined.

In body camera footage, Atkinson admitted to officers that he was drunk.

>>RELATED: ‘I’m drunk;’ Body camera shows arrest of driver accused of dragging 9-year-old with SUV

He had a blood alcohol level that was four times the legal limit when the crash happened.

Officers also discovered marijuana and a very strong prescription drug that causes drowsiness and dizziness in his system.

As previously reported, police say this whole situation was a tragedy that could have been avoided.

“A person got behind the wheel at four times the legal limit and now a girl’s life and her family, and the community, has changed forever because of that,” Sgt. Gordon Cairns, Commander of Dayton Police’s Traffic Services Unit, said.

>>RELATED: ‘I really am grateful;’ 9-year-old hit, dragged by drunk driver thankful for those who helped her

Escalante spoke with News Center 7 in December 2024 after she was released from the hospital. She had to have her leg amputated as a result of the crash.

“I just want to say to him that I hope the Lord forgives him for what he has done to me,” Escalante said.

Atkinson is facing several charges, including endangering children, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and OVI.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on April 30.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]