Body camera shows arrest of driver accused of dragging 9-year-old with SUV

DAYTON — New body camera video shows the arrest of the man police say hit and dragged a 9-year-old girl.

News Center 7 breaks down the arrest video and the surprising confession Atkinson made in it tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Jeffrey Atkinson, 55, appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning. The judge set his bond at $250.000.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver accused of dragging 9-year-old girl with SUV has history of DUI arrests, court docs reveal

Atkinson has been accused of turning left into a crosswalk on Wayne Avenue, hitting 9-year-old Ashley Escalante, and dragging her for nearly a half mile last month.

Newly obtained body camera video shows Dayton Police walk up to Atkinson in the parking lot of Cowboy Lido’s Bar. Several other people pointed officers in his direction, including some who followed him after the crash and were yelling at him.

“I hope you go to jail for a long time, buddy,” one person said in the video.

