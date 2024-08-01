Driver accused of dragging 9-year-old girl with SUV has history of DUI arrests, court docs reveal

DAYTON — Court documents reveal new information about a man accused of hitting a 9-year-old girl with his SUV and dragging her for nearly half a mile.

Jeffrey Atkinson is accused of turning left into a crosswalk hitting a family of five, and dragging 9-year-old Ashley Escalante.

Escalante is recovering in the ICU at Dayton Children’s Hospital surrounded by family. She has lost part of her leg.

Atkinson was booked into Montgomery County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence and vehicular assault.

Court documents show he faced DUI and OVI charges as far back as 1991.

