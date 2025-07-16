Mother of 7-year-old boy found dead in Dayton makes first court appearance

DAYTON — The mother of a 7-year-old non-verbal autistic boy found dead in Dayton over the weekend made her first appearance before a judge on Wednesday.

Ashley Johnson, 36, was officially charged with one count of obstructing justice on Wednesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Johnson appeared before a judge by video from the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday.

There, a judge set her bond at $250,000. If she comes up with the money to get out of jail, she’ll be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

Johnson is charged after police say they found her son, Hershall Creachbaum’s remains less than half a mile from their home on Xenia Avenue in Dayton on Saturday.

