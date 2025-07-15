$2M bond set for man charged with disposing of 7-year-old Dayton boy’s body

DAYTON — A man arrested in connection with disposing of a 7-year-old non-verbal autistic boy’s body in Dayton made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Michael Kendrick, 39, appeared in Dayton Municipal Court via video from the Montgomery County Jail for his arraignment.

There, a judge set his bond at $2 million.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kendrick and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Ashley Johnson, were both arrested and charged in connection with the death of Johnson’s 7-year-old son, Hershall Creachbaum.

The boy was reported missing on Saturday morning, and police found his remains not far from his home on Xenia Avenue later that day.

Some of Creachbaum’s family were in court today. News Center 7 could hear some members gasp in relief when the bond was announced.

