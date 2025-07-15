NY-style pizza shop moving into former site of Mexican restaurant in Dayton

DAYTON — A new New York-style pizza shop is coming to Dayton.

Mikey’s Late Night Slice is moving into the former site of Local Cantina on E. 1st Street near Day Air Ballpark.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Local Cantina abruptly closed in March.

This marks the tenth location for the Columbus-based pizza chain and the first in the Dayton area.

Mikey’s will feature a full-service restaurant and a full bar. It’ll have 18-inch New York-style pizzas that will be available by the slice or the whole pie.

“Mikey’s will be a wonderful complement to the vibrant establishments located within the district, including the recently opened Pins Mechanical Co., Foundry rooftop at the AC Hotel and Day Air Ballpark,” Zach Graham, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate and Leasing at Crawford Hoying, co-developer of Water Street District, said.

Construction will begin soon, and officials expect a grand opening in late 2025.

