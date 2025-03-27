Mexican restaurant near Day Air ballpark permanently closes

DAYTON — A Mexican restaurant near the Day Air ballpark has shut its doors.
Local Cantina, located at 503 E 1st Street, has permanently closed, according to a sign on the front door.
News Center 7 crews went to the restaurant, and the lights were off and the restaurant was empty.
“It has been a pleasure serving the local community,” the sign reads.
There are still several Local Cantina restaurants in the Columbus area.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about the closure and will continue to follow this story.
