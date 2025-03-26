Department of Health announces measles outbreak in Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced a measles outbreak in Ashtabula County on Wednesday.

One person in Knox County also tested positive for measles.

They have exposed the virus to people in Knox County and other nearby counties, according to a spokesperson from the department.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff has identified 10 measles cases in Ashtabula County. Nine of these cases are linked to the adult male who was reported as the first case in Ohio this year.

The spokesperson said none of these individuals have been vaccinated.

“Given the measles activity in Texas, New Mexico, and other states around the country, we’re disappointed but not surprised we now have several cases here in Ohio and known exposure in some counties,” Vanderhoff said. “This disease can be very serious, even deadly, but it is almost entirely avoidable by being properly vaccinated. Measles is especially dangerous for young children, so I strongly urge all parents across Ohio to make sure your children are vaccinated. It is a crucial layer of protection that can save lives.”

The department is working with health departments in Ashtabula and Knox counties to follow up on potential exposures and promote opportunities to get vaccinated, according to the spokesperson.

ODH defines a measles outbreak as three or more reported cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 378 cases of measles across the United States as of March 20, according to the spokesperson.

The department said there were 90 measles cases in Ohio in 2022, one case in 2023, and seven cases in 2024.

Measles cases are increasing nationally, including outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico, the spokesperson said.

The virus is very contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing. Nine out of 10 people who are not vaccinated and are exposed to the disease will become ill, according to the department.

