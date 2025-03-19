Former daycare employee facing criminal charges after several infants suffer brain injuries

HUBER HEIGHTS — Another set of parents have filed a lawsuit against a local daycare center, blaming it for their child’s brain injuries.

At least three mothers said their infants suffered brain injuries at the Early Beginnings daycare on Shull Road in Huber Heights.

Several Huber Heights police investigations and lawsuits center around workers at the daycare.

Court records indicate that former worker Jessica Matthews is facing criminal charges.

The new lawsuit names not only Matthews and the daycare center but five other unnamed Jane and John Doe employees.

Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center released the following statement regarding the new lawsuit.

“We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed in Montgomery County concerning allegations involving a former employee. The safety, well-being, and development of the children in our care remain our highest priorities. We understand that this situation may raise concerns, and we remain committed to transparency and maintaining the trust of our families. While we are unable to provide further details due to the ongoing legal process, we want to emphasize our dedication to upholding the highest standards of care and safety. Due to privacy concerns, we cannot comment on personnel matters.” — Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center spokesperson

