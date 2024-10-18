‘It’s unbelievable;’ Several infants suffer brain injuries, daycare under investigation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after three mothers said their infants sustained brain injuries at a Huber Heights daycare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Huber Heights Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into New Beginnings daycare on Shull Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear how long the investigation has been going on, but two of the three mothers told News Center 7 that their babies were injured over the summer.

“The most traumatic moment ever to hear your child has a brain bleed and you don’t know how it happened,” one mother said.

This mother said a doctor noticed something wrong with her daughter, Andi, at a wellness check and sent them to Children’s Hospital.

“Once we mentioned Early Beginning, she had a reaction, and I knew something was wrong,” Andi’s mother said.

A second mother and her 6-month-old son, Theo, went to Children’s Hospital because he began throwing up repeatedly.

“When she sat us down, she told us, okay, your son has bleeding on the brain,” she said.

Doctors found severe swelling and had to do surgery, leaving scars on Theo’s head.

Both mothers were told that the doctors believed the injuries were intentional. The only thing each child had in common was attending New Beginnings daycare.

News Center 7 reached out to Huber Heights about the investigation.

“Because it is an ongoing and active investigation, specific details cannot be discussed at this time. However, HHPD takes all reports of crime serious, especially those involving children,” a spokesperson from the department said.

News Center 7 also contacted New Beginnings, but the center director was not available.

The two mothers learned a third woman previously reported that her child sustained brain injuries and believes it happened at the daycare.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s unbelievable, people that train and you trust to take care of yourself children,” Andi’s mother said.

“Brain injuries are very significant, I don’t know what would have to happen for something to be done,” Theo’s mother said.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]