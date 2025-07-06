Firework reportedly explodes in person’s face at local fairgrounds; Firework display canceled

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are responding after a firework reportedly exploded in someone’s face at the Darke County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

Dispatchers received reports that at least one firework exploded at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville before noon.

The dispatcher said the victim has not been taken to an area hospital yet, but CareFlight has been called to respond.

The City of Greenville’s Fourth of July fireworks show was scheduled to take place at the Darke County Fairgrounds; however, the display has since been canceled.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Greenville fireworks scheduled for this evening have been cancelled. We understand how disappointing this news may be and truly appreciate the community’s understanding and support,” The Great Darke County Fair said in a social media post.

The community is encouraged to come out to the fairgrounds as several food trucks will still be there.

It is unclear if the fireworks display will be rescheduled.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This story is developing and News Center 7 is working to learn more.

We will continue to update this story.

