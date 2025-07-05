All lanes closed due to 2 separate crashes on I-75 in Shelby Co., OSHP says

SHELBY COUNTY — State troopers have closed Interstate 75 in Shelby County due to two separate crashes on Saturday.
Medics and law enforcement responded around 4:30 p.m. to I-75 NB between the 90- and 92-mile markers on reports of two separate crashes, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
ODOT cameras show all lanes closed on I-75 NB beyond Fair Road in the construction zone.
OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that they are investigating two crashes.
We are working to learn how many people are injured.
News Center 7 will update this developing story.
