Man dead after firework explodes in his face

WAREHAM, Massachusetts — A 70-year-old man is dead after a firework exploded in his face in Massachusetts on the Fourth of July, according to our sister station, Boston 25 TV.

Officers responded to reports of a person hit by a firework at 34 Beach Street in Wareham before 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apartment facial injury from a firework, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.

Robert Spagnuolo, 70, of Wareham, died on scene, according to Boston 25 News.

After interviewing several witnesses, the DA’s office said investigators determined that Spagnuolo was setting off fireworks at the beach when one exploded in his face.

Massachusetts State Police and the state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating Spagnuolo’s death.

