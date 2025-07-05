7 hurt after boat explosion on Independence Day

GEORGIA — Seven people were hurt in a boat explosion at a lake in Georgia on Friday, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The explosion happened at Lake Lanier Parkway at about 7 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The boat that exploded and caught fire was a 23-foot cabin cruiser that was being towed in Landshark Cove near Margaritaville.

Rescue boat crew members initially said the vessel had 5-foot-high flames and five patients in need of care.

TRENDING STORIES:

Four patients were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, one via air rescue. One was taken to NEGMEC Gainesville. All were stable, according to the Hall County Fire Department.

The DNR said the victims range in age from 5 years old to 45 years old.

The boat fire was put out with a portable pump and with assistance from Gainesville Fire’s Marine Rescue boat.

Hall County Fire Rescue said it has been towed to the shore and is no longer aflame.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group