Man charged with murder in connection with missing Ohio 26-year-old

CANTON — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a missing 26-year-old.

On July 3, 33-year-old Daniel Z. Mattay was charged with murder, felonious assault, strangulation, and domestic violence, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Ryan Godbey was reported missing on June 22 in Canton.

According to court records, Mattay, who was Godbey’s live-in partner, caused serious physical harm to Godbey and strangled them to death.

“Unfortunately, new evidence has led our agency to transition the case from a missing person to a homicide investigation. While Mr. Godbey has not yet been located, the new evidence makes it clear that he is deceased and that Mr. Mattay is responsible,” Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said in a release.

Mattay is incarcerated at the Stark County Jail.

