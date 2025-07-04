UPDATE: Busy street closed after truck hits Kettering home

KETTERING — Multiple officers and medics have responded to reports of a truck crashing into a house in a local neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
We have a news crew at the scene and will have the latest information today on News Center 7 at Noon.
>>PHOTOS: Officers, medics respond after truck backs into local home
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local man dies after drowning in Virginia hotel pool
- BBQ restaurant announces grand opening next week in Dayton
- 1 flown to hospital after being pinned under tractor in Preble Co.
Kettering Police and medics were dispatched just before 6:50 a.m. to the 4200 block of Marshall Road on reports of a vehicle into a building, according to Kettering dispatchers.
Photos from the scene show a pickup truck sustained front-end and rear-end damages from the crash.
The truck backed into the home. Officers have closed part of Marshall Road, and several medics are also at the scene.
News Center 7 has contacted Kettering Police about what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.
We will update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group