UPDATE: Busy street closed after truck hits Kettering home

KETTERING — Multiple officers and medics have responded to reports of a truck crashing into a house in a local neighborhood.

Kettering Police and medics were dispatched just before 6:50 a.m. to the 4200 block of Marshall Road on reports of a vehicle into a building, according to Kettering dispatchers.

Photos from the scene show a pickup truck sustained front-end and rear-end damages from the crash.

The truck backed into the home. Officers have closed part of Marshall Road, and several medics are also at the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted Kettering Police about what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

