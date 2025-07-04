BBQ restaurant announces grand opening next week in Dayton

DAYTON — A new barbecue restaurant is opening next week in Dayton.

Prime BBQ Smokehouse is located at 1200 Brown Street and will have its grand opening on Monday, July 7.

The restaurant announced on its social media page that this will be its very first Dayton store.

“Come taste what real BBQ is all about,” they said.

The restaurant will serve rib tips, chicken and wings, bourbon chicken, pulled pork, and St. Louis Ribs.

Prime BBQ Smokehouse said it also serves “the best brisket in town- hands down!”

It also has a location in Monroe.

