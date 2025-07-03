Teens charged in trash can explosion at fireworks show

Huber Heights — Two teens accused of throwing an explosive device in a trash barrel, injuring children and creating chaos, are now facing criminal charges.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the Star Spangled Heights fireworks display was interrupted when a trash barrel near food truck vendors exploded.
The flying debris hurt two children and caused panic.
A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old are now facing charges of aggravated arson, inducing panic, felonious assault, and illegal sale of fireworks.
