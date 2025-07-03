New Ohio roller coaster gets stuck...again

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster encountered another hiccup this week.

Siren’s Curse got stuck again on Wednesday night, WOIO, our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

A Cedar Point spokesperson said the ride “experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation.”

Riders had to be escorted off the ride because it wouldn’t restart, WOIO reported.

The tilt coaster opened to riders on June 28. That same day, the ride got stuck in the vertical position for around 10 minutes.

Cedar Point called Siren’s Curse the fastest, longest, and tallest tilt coaster in North America. It is 160 feet tall and hits 58 miles per hour.

At one point, the train comes to a complete stop on a “broken off” piece of track, allowing the car to tilt to a 90-degree vertical position before continuing the ride.

Siren's Curse rollercoaster (Courtesy of Cedar Point)

