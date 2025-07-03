Fire causes significant damage to Clark County bowling alley

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County bowling alley was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported in the 1300 block of Moorefield Road around 8:17 a.m., according to Clark County emergency dispatchers.

Photos from our crew on the scene show multiple fire departments out at Northridge Lanes.

Firefighters on the scene told News Center 7 that the fire caused significant damage to some of the lanes inside the bowling alley.

The bowling alley was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

