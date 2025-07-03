Police searching for 2 men accused of stealing 40 car, truck batteries from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects accused of stealing car and truck batteries from the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

They said that two men allegedly entered the Walmart parking lot and drove to the back of the business.

The suspects reportedly cut the lock on the battery cage and stole 40 car and truck batteries.

The department posted security camera images of the suspects and the pickup truck they used on its Facebook page.

Anyone who can ID the suspects can contact Detective Morrissett at (937) 426-1225, extension 248, or by email.

Theft suspect's vehicle Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

Theft suspect's vehicle Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group