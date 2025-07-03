Ken Colley, Star Wars actor, dies after short illness at 87

Kenneth Colley, who appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy as Imperial villain Admiral Piett, has died, according to People magazine.

He was 87. His death comes after contracting COVID and Pneumonia, People said.

Colley’s agent, Julian Owen, confirmed the actor’s death. USA Today said Colley had been admitted to the hospital after falling and injuring his arm. He then contracted COVID and then Pneumonia, USA Today said.

He appeared as Admiral Piett in the 1980 “Star Wars” movie, “The Empire Strikes Back,” and the 1983 sequel “Return of the Jedi.”

In a statement released to USA Today, Owen said, “Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years. He continually worked on stage, film, and television, playing a wide range of characters, from Jesus in ‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian’ to the evil and eccentric characters in Ken Russell films and the Duke of Vienna in Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ for the BBC.”

Colley’s talent agency, Alliance Agents, posted on Facebook, “It is with great sadness I need to let everyone know that our lovely client and friend Ken Colley passed away on Monday (June 30) after a short illness.”

According to People, Colley most recently appeared in a 2024 movie called *Dan Hawk Psychic Detective* and lent his voice to a short film called *I Am Tree* in 2023.

