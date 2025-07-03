ICE arrests Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 4 days after losing Jake Paul fight, ties to Sinaloa Cartel cited

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested former professional boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in California and is now processing him for expedited removal from the United States due to national security and public safety concerns.

According to our sister station, KIRO-TV, ICE officers took Chavez into custody on July 2 in Studio City, California.

Chavez lost to Jake Paul by unanimous decision in a 10-round cruiserweight fight just four days ago.

Authorities say Chavez, a Mexican national, has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his alleged role in organized crime and trafficking of firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

DHS officials said Chavez is also believed to be affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel, which the U.S. government has designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Chavez entered the U.S. legally in August 2023 using a B2 tourist visa that was valid until February 2024.

On April 2, 2024, he submitted an application for lawful permanent residency based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, KIRO-TV said.

DHS says that woman has prior connections to the Sinaloa Cartel through a past relationship with the now-deceased son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the cartel’s infamous leader.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services referred Chavez’s case to ICE on December 17, 2024, labeling him an egregious threat to public safety.

However, despite the referral, DHS records at the time listed him as a low priority for immigration enforcement, according to officials.

He was allowed to reenter the country and granted parole at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on January 4, 2025.

Following what DHS described as multiple fraudulent statements in his immigration application, officials determined Chavez was in the country illegally as of June 27, 2025.

ICE officers took him into custody five days later, KIRO-TV said.

“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and come back into our country.”

Chavez has a history of both criminal and immigration violations.

In 2012, the California Highway Patrol arrested him for driving under the influence and driving without a license.

He was convicted and sentenced to 13 days in jail and three years of probation.

In January 2023, a Mexican judge issued a warrant for his arrest tied to alleged weapons trafficking and manufacturing.

One year later, in January 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Chavez on charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle.

He was convicted of those charges as well.

Chavez, the son of legendary Mexican boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., had a successful professional boxing career but has made headlines in recent years more often for legal issues than for sports accomplishments.

DHS officials say Chavez’s removal from the U.S. is now pending as ICE completes expedited removal proceedings, KIRO-TV said.

