5 law enforcement agencies to conduct a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Local law enforcement agencies are partnering together to conduct a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail on Monday.

Partnering agencies will conduct a joint traffic enforcement operation on Interstate 70 and Interstate 75, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Vandalia Police Department will be participating.

The enforcement will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The partnership aims to reduce fatal crashes and collaboratively suppress crime on our roads.

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