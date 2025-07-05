UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:50 p.m., police were called to the 3800 block of West Second Street for a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after arriving, the male died, according to Lt. David Matthews with Dayton Police Department.

Matthews said police have a suspect in custody and are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a person tells police they found a man shot outside.

“He’s got a ski mask on, the guy that got shot, like he was robbing somebody,” the caller tells dispatchers.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group