2 people hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton late Friday night.

Around 11:18 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Two people were taken to area hospitals by private vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

One person went to Kettering Health Dayton and another went to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

