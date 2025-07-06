New operator takes over Dayton’s largest homeless shelter

DAYTON — A new operator has officially taken over the operations of Dayton’s largest homeless shelter for men.

Montgomery County officials announced on Tuesday that Homefull, Inc. has assumed full operations of the Gettysburg Gateway for Men Emergency Shelter.

The change comes after St. Vincent de Paul announced in November that it would stop operating the shelter at the end of June, citing financial reasons.

The non-profit organization opened the Gettysburg shelter for men 15 years ago.

“St. Vincent has always been there in everyone’s memory and we always will be there going forward. But we have to serve differently,” St. Vincent de Paul Society executive director Michael Vanderburgh previously told News Center 7.

Montgomery County officials recommended that Homefull, Inc. take over the shelter in March, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“Montgomery County is incredibly grateful to St. Vincent de Paul for their longstanding leadership and dedication at the Men’s Gettysburg Shelter,” County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said. “Their collaboration with Homefull, the city of Dayton and our team has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth and thoughtful transition. We deeply appreciate their service to our community’s most vulnerable residents.”

Homefull Inc. will staff the shelter with more than 20 employees and continue to provide low-barrier shelter access for men experiencing homelessness, according to county officials.

Those who utilize the shelter should expect to see changes in the shelter’s structure and services, including clear expectations for housing planning and opportunities for engagement.

“A housing-focused shelter means we don’t treat a shelter as the solution. We treat it as a temporary stop on the way to something better,” Homefull CEO Tina Patterson said. “We’re committed to creating an environment that is safe, structured and centered on each client’s housing goals.”

St. Vincent de Paul continues to maintain operations for the Shelter for Women & Families on Apple Street.

