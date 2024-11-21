City looking for new owner for its largest homeless shelter

DAYTON — St. Vicent De Paul has decided to stop operating Gateway Homeless Shelter for Men in Dayton.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke exclusively with St. Vincent De Paul leaders about the decision.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said in a statement he is “deeply disappointed” with the decision.

“The City will work diligently with all partners to ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted services for the men who depend on this shelter. Our commitment to supporting vulnerable populations remains steadfast, as ensuring the well-being and stability of our community is our top priority,” Mims said.

The City owns the Gateway Homeless Shelter for Men property and has leased the facility to County Corp since 2009.

County Corp subsequently subleases the space to St. Vincent de Paul for shelter operations.

