Graeter’s releases new bake shop-inspired flavor

DAYTON — Graeter’s has released its first new flavor of the summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cinnamon Stick Bun features a cinnamon ice cream swirled with brown sugar and stick bun dough, finished with crunchy toffee pieces.

TRENDING STORIES:

The flavor is available for a limited time at Graeter’s stores and online.

Summer Bonus Flavors continue through August and will include Lemon Blueberry Crumble, Pineapple Passion Sorbet, Minty Brownie, and Caramel Pecan Cheesecake.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group