Graeter’s releases new bake shop-inspired flavor

DAYTON — Graeter’s has released its first new flavor of the summer.
Cinnamon Stick Bun features a cinnamon ice cream swirled with brown sugar and stick bun dough, finished with crunchy toffee pieces.
The flavor is available for a limited time at Graeter’s stores and online.
Summer Bonus Flavors continue through August and will include Lemon Blueberry Crumble, Pineapple Passion Sorbet, Minty Brownie, and Caramel Pecan Cheesecake.
