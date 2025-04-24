Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000!

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, April 28, and goes through Friday, May 9, 2025, with your chance to win $1,000 daily.
Here’s how you could win:
- Watch WHIO-TV weekdays from Monday, April 28, through Friday, May 9 at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.
- We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours
- You have until 59 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until at 5:59am, 6:59am, 5:59pm and 6:59pm)
- One daily nationwide listener will get paid $1,000.
*NO PURCH. NECESSARY. 04/28/25–05/9/25. Open to legal OH res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WHIO-TV weekdays at 5:00 a.m, 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit whio.com/whio-radio/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: whio.com. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.
