‘It might explode;’ Woman arrested after leaving suspicious package at restaurant

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A restaurant was evacuated after a woman dropped off a suspicious package Wednesday in Springfield Township.

According to police, the woman, 52-year-old Christina Miller, dropped off a purse at Marc’s on E Waterloo Road.

“You better watch out, it might explode,” Miller said to a customer, according to police.

Officers say they evacuated the restaurant and neighboring buildings out of an abundance of caution and requested the bomb squad to assist.

No explosive was found, according to police.

Officers noticed Miller in the area and took her into custody.

Miller was charged with inducing panic and making false alarms, which are both felonies.

Miller was taken to the Summit County Jail.

