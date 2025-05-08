Police warn of ‘motion picture money’ being used at area garage sales

WEST MILTON — Police are urging people to be cautious after reports of “motion picture money” being used to purchase items at a garage sale.

West Milton Police posted on social media Thursday that they had received reports of people buying items at garage sales with fake money.

Police said that while the money may look real, it’s ‘clearly marked’ with the words ‘motion picture.’

Although the fake money is practically identical in appearance to real money, the words ‘motion picture use only’ can be found on both sides of the dollar bill.

“Please be cautious, if you have any questions, please contact dispatch and request an officer,” a spokesperson for West Milton Police said in the social media post.

