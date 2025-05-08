‘They are going to be so mad;’ Neighbors concerned after new Wawa location approved

FAIRBORN — A new Wawa gas station is coming to Greene County, but not everyone is excited about it.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Fairborn City Council approved the new Wawa on Monday to build it at 1800 N Broad Street near Spangler Road.

“The citizens of Fairborn, once this is in, they are going to be so mad,” said Charlie Deer.

His front yard is only 50 feet from where the entrance to Wawa will be.

Deer told News Center 7 that he is concerned about traffic and the gas station being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I see people coming through here at least 50 miles in there, but most of them are going 60,” he said.

A Wawa employee cited a traffic study during the meeting that was approved by ODOT, saying the road could handle the traffic increase.

“We don’t really have any influence to make ODOT say yes or no,” the employee told News Center 7. “My life would be easier if we did,” the employee said."

