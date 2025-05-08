Missing Ohio woman found dead in pond

OHIO — An Ohio woman missing since last month was found dead in a pond.

Darylnn Buehler, 58, from Circleville, was reported missing on April 1 by her employer, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation led deputies and officers to a series of ponds around State Route 762 East in Lockbourne, south of Columbus.

They searched a pond near the Rickenbacker International Airport, where authorities found a missing vehicle with Buehler’s body, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner’s office pronounced her dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating her death.

