‘Bring the life back into racing;’ Manager details upcoming changes as historic raceway sells

XENIA — Changes are coming to the historic Kil-Kare Raceway as it was recently sold to the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to the General Manager about what drivers can expect.

TRENDING STORIES:

The IHRA announced that it’s purchase on Monday.

>>RELATED: Local historic motorsports complex sold

Kil-Kare has been a staple in Xenia since the 1950s.

General Manager Ron Vance said five generations of his family have pulled through the gates to race nearly every weekend.

According to Vance, the plan is to update and add more stands for people to watch the races. They also plan to update the pit stop area.

“IHRA is boosting up the drag community, they are spending a bunch of money and they are revamping the rink,” Vance said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group