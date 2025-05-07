Local Olympian announces retirement from professional track and field

DARKE COUNTY — A local Olympian announced that he is retiring from professional track and field after more than a decade on the global stage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Darke County native and Tri-Village High School graduate Clayton Murphy made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I poured everything I had into this sport, and I’m walking away with pride, gratitude, and a heart full of memories,” Clayton wrote in a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Murphy ran the Men’s 800-meter in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

>>RELATED: Tokyo Olympics: Clayton Murphy finishes outside medals in 800m finals

He won a bronze medal in Rio and placed ninth overall in Tokyo.

Murphy thanks everyone who supported his athletic career, including his wife Ariana and his coaches.

“And to everyone who supported me from the stands or from a screen…whether it was asking for an autograph at Hayward all or commenting on one of my youtube videos—thank you,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy said even though he may be done running 50s around the track, he knows he will always be a part of track and field.

“Can’t wait to share with you what’s next!” he wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group