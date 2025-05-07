Former bus driver accused of inappropriate relationships with current, former students

CLAYTON — A former bus driver is accused of having inappropriate relationships with former and current students.

News Center 7 previously reported that Matthew Hunt was arrested at Northmont High School around 12:30 p.m. on a preliminary charge of sexual battery, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Investigators are “deeply concerned” that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Walters at WaltersJ@mcohiosheriff.org.

