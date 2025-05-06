Local school employee on leave after being arrested on campus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local school district employee is on leave after he was arrested on campus Monday afternoon.

Matthew Hunt was arrested at Northmont High School around 12:30 p.m. on a preliminary charge of sexual battery, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Northmont City Schools Superintendent Tony Thomas confirmed to News Center 7 that Hunt was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

“Northmont City Schools works with law enforcement to swiftly address reported instances. We are working with law enforcement as they investigate the matter,” Hunt said.

The district’s directory lists Hunt under the transportation department.

Clayton Police Chief Matt Hamlin said the investigation is ongoing through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton Police Department.

Jail records show that Hunt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this investigation and will continue to follow this story.

