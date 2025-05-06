Shots fired after girl gets bitten by dog in Dayton

DAYTON — Several homes were damaged after shots were fired during an argument in a Dayton neighborhood on Monday.

Dayton Police were called to the 300 block of Delaware Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Lt. Eric Sheldon said officers got to the scene and took everyone involved into custody as they investigated.

Investigators learned that an 11-year-old girl had been bitten by a dog. This led to an argument that escalated to shots being fired between two groups.

“No one was struck by this reckless gunfire, however multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck,” Sheldon said.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the dog bite.

Three people were arrested. A 17-year-old boy was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for obstructing official business, failure to disclose, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly discharging a firearm, and felonious assault.

Two men, 21 and 20 years old, were booked into the Montgomery County Jail on felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm charges.

Six firearms and other pieces of evidence were found during the investigation.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

