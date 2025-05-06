Police still searching for person in pickup truck after hours-long standoff in Greene Co.

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for a person involved in a lengthy standoff in a Greene County neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz continues to follow this developing story LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Beavercreek police responded to a home along Torrey Pines for an “armed, barricaded” person alone inside a relative’s house, according to a social media post.

Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar later specified and said the individual showed up at a relative’s house uninvited and was possibly suicidal.

Police said no one was in danger throughout the standoff, but they were concerned for the person at the center of it.

Our news crew watched as the person at the center of it left in a pick-up truck.

Molnar told News Center 7 that their main concern was getting this person help.

“He’s obviously in a state of crisis, and our first and biggest priority is to make sure that he is safe,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 20 Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF) Torrey Pines police presence (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group