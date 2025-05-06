Police: ‘Armed’ person barricaded themselves inside relative’s house in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Several police officers are blocking off access to a Greene County neighborhood Monday evening after someone barricaded themselves inside a house.

Beavercreek police are on scene of a home along Torrey Pines due to an “armed, barricaded” person alone inside a relative’s house, according to a social media post from the department.

Golf Club Boulevard and Torrey Pines, near Beavercreek Golf Club, are currently blocked.

News Center 7 crews on scene see at least five police cruisers blocking off the entrance.

They also saw the Huber Heights Regional Emergency Response Team and SWAT show up in the neighborhood.

Police are asking the community to stay away from the area.

