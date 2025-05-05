‘Murdered right in front of our eyes;’ Family of man who died in jail custody calling for charges

DAYTON — The family of the man who died while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail earlier this year wants the jail staff involved in events leading up to his death to be arrested and charged.

Christian Black, 26, died days after being arrested and booked into jail in late March.

The Montgomery County Coroner determined Black’s cause of death was mechanical and positional asphyxia. The coroner ruled Black’s death a homicide.

Black’s family and their attorneys released videos from inside the jail during Black’s booking, restraint, and when he lost consciousness. In releasing it, they’re calling for criminal charges against the staff involved.

“This man was murdered right in front of our eyes,” Michael Wright, attorney for Black’s family, said.

Black was arrested by Englewood Police after crashing a stolen car, jumping a fence, and trying to swim away from officers.

The sheriff’s office previously said he had repeated confrontations with corrections officers after being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

They said he repeatedly banged his head against his cell door and again tried to fight staff, prompting them to tase and use pepper spray on him before putting him in a restraint chair.

Black lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. He died two days later, on March 26.

The sheriff’s office announced last week that all 10 employees involved in Black’s restraint have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

