New documents reveal insight into police welfare checks of Hershall Creachbaum

DAYTON — New documents obtained by News Center 7’s I-Team reveal insight into the Dayton Police Department’s welfare checks of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Michael Kendrick called 911, claiming someone kidnapped his girlfriend’s special needs son, Hershall, from their home on Xenia Avenue on July 12.

Dayton police found Hershall’s remains later that day and said they believe the boy died weeks ago.

Kendrick and Ashley Johnson have since been indicted on various charges connected to the boy’s death.

News Center 7’s John Bedell continues to dig into the document trail, which provides new insight into who had concerns about Hershall and who was checking on him long before his death.

Records show that Dayton police were at the 7-year-old’s house twice to check on his welfare before they were called back to investigate his disappearance and death.

The first call was for a well check on April 3.

“No one home, couldn’t see in windows... due to allegations, I called CSB and made a report... case is opened on family already,” authorities wrote in the dispatch records.

Records show Dayton officers were back at the home the next day.

On April 4, officers wrote in dispatch notes that they were allowed inside, “and kids were ok.”

Hershall’s family previously told News Center 7 that he and his sister were living there with their mom and her boyfriend, Kendrick.

The document then reads, “male was highly intox but the mother was sober and on scene. She said she has a hurt foot and that is the only reason he walked across the street to pick them up from school. Advised her if he is that drunk she needs to make other arrangements and she said she would. Male very argumentative but house was orderly and had food, water and power. Also spoke with caller at school. Per prior CSB referral made already.”

Hershall’s grandma had guardianship of him until mid-May through Clark County Probate Court.

His grandma told News Center 7’s John Bedell that she was with Clark County Children Services as they came to the house on Xenia Avenue in April to check on Hershall.

“I won’t deny what the grandmother has said, but I can’t confirm it either,” Clark County Job and Family Services Director Virginia Martycz said.

That’s what the head of Clark County Children Services said, too, adding that she also could neither confirm nor deny if the agency had a case involving Hershall.

Bedell called a Montgomery County spokesperson with follow-up questions Wednesday, but he said they are unable to elaborate beyond a statement they first sent the I-Team a week and a half ago.

“This situation is heartbreaking, and we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected. While this tragedy did not fall under our jurisdiction, we join the community in mourning this loss,” Montgomery County Children Services Associate Director Craig Rickett said.

At the end of the statement, the county cited Ohio Privacy Laws that prevent them from providing any details, including confirming or denying if there was a case involving Hershall’s family.

News Center 7 is still working to learn which child welfare agency had an open case involving Hershall before he died.

The Ohio Department of Children and Youth is responsible for state oversight of county children services agencies.

A spokesperson with the department told News Center 7 that its review of this case is “still ongoing.”

The agency also said last week it “is aware of this situation and is gathering information to learn more. As we do, we will be working closely with the local public children services agencies.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

