Health network announces 2023 data breach

DAYTON — Premier Health issued its first statement on a data breach that happened in 2023.

The healthcare provider discovered suspicious activity on its systems on July 12, 2023, leading to an investigation that revealed unauthorized access to files containing sensitive data, according to a notice published on its website.

The investigation determined that the unauthorized party accessed and acquired files from Premier Health’s systems over more than a month.

“Please note that we do not have any evidence to indicate that your information was subject to actual or attempted misuse as a result of this incident,” the health network said.

The compromised information varies person by person and may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, digital signatures, login credentials, financial account information, medical information, and health insurance details.

Premier Health said it is in the process of notifying affected individuals and is offering complimentary credit monitoring services to those impacted.

“We are reviewing our policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of similar future events,” the health network said.

Premier Health has launched a dedicated assistance line at (855) 507-7876. It is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The health network did not specify why it took two years to release a statement on the breach, but noted an investigation of the breach was just recently concluded.

