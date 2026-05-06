Deputies find large stash of drugs in Preble County home; man arrested

PREBLE COUNTY — A 30-year-old Preble County man is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies searched his home.
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Detectives with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 5000 block of State Route 320 on May 1.
Investigators said they found:
- Around 38 grams of suspected cocaine
- 25 pounds of suspected marijuana
- over 600 THC vapes and cigars
- over 100 THC cartridges/vials, THC oil, and resin
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Elisha McCracken was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking in hashish, possession of marijuana, and possession of hashish.
He also faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor for illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCracken has posted bond.
We will continue to follow this story.
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