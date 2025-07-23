Man shoots, kills uncle after argument, prosecutors say

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection with the shooting death of his uncle.

Damarez Jones, 27, has been indicted on murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and weapon charges.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported near the intersection of N Main Street and Ernst Avenue at approximately 11:25 p.m. on July 8.

They found 42-year-old Paul Body dead.

Jones asked Body for a ride to pick up his phone, prosecutors said.

When Body arrived, Jones and he got into an argument.

Jones shot Body from the back seat, killing him, and took off from the scene, prosecutors allege.

A woman in the car was able to identify Jones.

Jones is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He is set to be arraigned on July 29.

