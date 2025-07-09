42-year-old man dead after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting was reported near the intersection of N Main Street and Ernst Avenue at approximately 11:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man dead, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

During an investigation, police learned a suspect may be inside a home in the 2400 block of North Main Street.

SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

The home was later searched, and it was determined that no suspect was inside the home.

