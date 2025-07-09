Officers, medics respond to crash on busy Huber Heights intersection

HUBER HEIGHTS — Several officers and medics responded to a crash on a busy Huber Heights intersection late Tuesday night.
Huber Heights officers and medics were dispatched around 10:07 p.m. to State Route 202 and Taylorsville Road on reports of a crash.
An iWitness7 reporter, Denise Davis, sent in video and photos from the scene.
It showed multiple medics and officers at the scene.
One pickup truck sustained front-end damage.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will update this story.
